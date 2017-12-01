Authorities help a family evacuate from their home after heavy rainfall in the village of Hasan, about 25 kilometers
Authorities help a family evacuate from their home after heavy rainfall in the village of Hasan, about 25 kilometers 15 miles) north of Tirana, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. At least one person has died during heavy rainfall that flooded many parts of Albania, paralyzing its ports and causing flights from its only international airport to be suspended, authorities said Friday.
Authorities help a family evacuate from their home after heavy rainfall in the village of Hasan, about 25 kilometers 15 miles) north of Tirana, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. At least one person has died during heavy rainfall that flooded many parts of Albania, paralyzing its ports and causing flights from its only international airport to be suspended, authorities said Friday.

Business

Torrential rain, floods paralyze Albania; 1 person dead

By LLAZAR SEMINI Associated Press

December 01, 2017 08:02 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

TIRANA, Albania

At least one person has died during heavy rainfall that flooded many parts of Albania, paralyzing its ports and causing flights from its only international airport to be suspended, authorities said Friday.

Three other people were injured and 18 houses were destroyed in weather-related incidents over the past 24 hours, the government said in a statement.

Many roads remained blocked across the Balkan country, while some 71,000 residents were affected by power cuts.

Police reported Friday morning that the western highway leading into the capital Tirana was partly cleared but other roads remained flooded. They said a shopping mall close to the capital where some 100 persons had been trapped was also evacuated.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Authorities sent troops, police and emergency responders to the southern districts of Gjirokastra, Fier and Vlora where several rivers were at risk of overflowing.

The army reported that it committed some 500 troops overnight to evacuate hundreds of residents in flood-hit areas.

Schools are staying shut nationwide Friday.

The government urged citizens to heed official advice saying that the "situation is expected to get aggravated later today, especially in the country's south."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Listen to Hilton Head rappers' ode to ‘Frosty Frog’ Cafe on new album

    Spiritual Gangsters Anthony "Baby Joker" Johnson and Quintin "Q Smalls" Smalls wrote a song about a Hilton Head Island restaurant that is a favorite among locals and tourists. Check out these outtakes from the filming of the video to accompany it.

Listen to Hilton Head rappers' ode to ‘Frosty Frog’ Cafe on new album

Listen to Hilton Head rappers' ode to ‘Frosty Frog’ Cafe on new album 0:39

Listen to Hilton Head rappers' ode to ‘Frosty Frog’ Cafe on new album
East Argent project will bring major changes to Hardeeville roads 0:58

East Argent project will bring major changes to Hardeeville roads
Here's the progress of Hilton Head's Shelter Cove luxury apartments 0:27

Here's the progress of Hilton Head's Shelter Cove luxury apartments

View More Video