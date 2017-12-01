Business

State orders hospital to stop performing surgeries

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 05:10 AM

PAWTUCKET, R.I.

Rhode Island health officials have ordered Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket to stop admitting new patients, serving emergency patients and performing surgery.

The state Department of Health said Thursday the hospital does not have the proper staffing levels to safely administer patient care. Health officials say the hospital does not have a functional Intensive Care Unit and its contract with the group that provides anesthesia services ended Thursday.

Care New England, which took over the hospital in 2013, says they will "fully comply." The order goes into effect Friday.

The Providence-based nonprofit health system has applied to transfer primary care services under Memorial Hospital's license to Kent Hospital's license.

The Providence Journal reports the order will last until the health department makes a decision on the application.

