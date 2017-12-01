Business

China criticizes US for 'non-market economy' stance

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 04:43 AM

December 01, 2017 04:43 AM

BEIJING

The Chinese government has criticized U.S. opposition to granting Beijing market economy status in the World Trade Organization as reminiscent of the Cold War.

A foreign ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, on Friday called on China's trading partners to follow through on what Beijing says was a commitment to grant its state-dominated economy market status as part of its WTO accession.

A U.S. document released this week supports the European Union in opposing granting China market status in the WTO. Such status would make it harder to win anti-dumping cases against Beijing.

Geng said "non-market economy" status doesn't exist in WTO rules. He said, "it is just reminiscent of the domestic laws of certain WTO members in the Cold War era."

