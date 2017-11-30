Parker’s CEO: SCE&G cost Beaufort and Jasper customers $60K. Utility: We did not

Parker’s CEO Greg Parker says SCE&G used “deceptive practices” that cost his company — and ultimately Beaufort and Jasper County customers — more than $60,000 in recent years.
Power company officials say that’s not true and that Parker has only himself to blame for paying a higher rate for power.
Parker wrote a letter to The Island Packet earlier this week he said was designed to shame the power company for what he called “unethical,” “misleading” actions and “for ruthlessly taking advantage of commercial customers.” To read the letter in full click here.
He claims SCE&G charged his company at a higher commercial rate for six stores in Beaufort and Jasper County built after 2010.
Parker said he assumed a rate applied to stores constructed before 2010 would be applied to the ones built later. He says SCE&G never informed him otherwise.
SCE&G officials say they did nothing wrong and even made efforts to help Parker get a better rate for service.
Danny Kassis, SCE&G vice president of customer relations, said Wednesday that each business built by a company is typically placed on a standard rate for the first year. That gives the customer time to gauge usage and pick the right long-term contract. He said it is ultimately up to the customer to make any decisions on plans.
“There is no incentive for us to have people on the wrong rate,” Kassis said Wednesday. “We want our customers to be successful.”
“I have been in business for 42 years and I am appalled by this,” Parker said. “I am willing to devote as much time and resources to this as possible. We are going to seek any legal remedies possible.”
After Parker filed a complaint with the state, the South Carolina Office of Regularity Staff sided with SCE&G.
Parker urged all SCE&G commercial customers to review their plans to make sure they are receiving the best rates.
“We want the word out because we think there are thousands and thousands of customers in the state of South Carolina this is happening to,” Parker said. “Ultimately the consumer loses, because the costs filters down to the consumer.”
Kassis said SCE&G is always willing to help customers find the right rate.
“If you have any questions at any time concerning your rates or energy usage, we are committed to helping people understand that,” Kassis said. “If at the end of the day, a customer doesn’t act on the information we provide or advance it, we don’t have the ability to default them to something else. I think in South Carolina people want that right to choose.”
