Business

UberEATS launches in Rhode Island

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 05:07 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

UberEATS is launching its food-delivery service in Rhode Island.

The Providence Journal reports the service will be available in the Providence area starting Thursday. The cellphone application allows users to order food from registered restaurants to be delivered to their home addresses.

UberEATS general manager Cathy Zhou says the average delivery time is 35 minutes or fewer, and there is a flat delivery charge of $5.99.

The service will be available to residents in Providence, Cranston and parts of Pawtucket and East Providence.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The company plans to eventually expand the service throughout the entire state.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • East Argent project will bring major changes to Hardeeville roads

    Check out this video highlighting some of the most significant changes that the first phase of the East Argent project will bring to Hardeeville roads.

East Argent project will bring major changes to Hardeeville roads

East Argent project will bring major changes to Hardeeville roads 0:58

East Argent project will bring major changes to Hardeeville roads
Here's the progress of Hilton Head's Shelter Cove luxury apartments 0:27

Here's the progress of Hilton Head's Shelter Cove luxury apartments
Tips for picking the perfect Lowcountry Christmas tree 0:40

Tips for picking the perfect Lowcountry Christmas tree

View More Video