This Bluffton shop couldn’t sell ice cream, then it could, then it couldn’t. Here’s where it stands now

A week after Crabby’s Corner started selling ice cream and shaved ice in April, the Town of Bluffton demanded the Old Town business stop.
The reason was a zoning law prohibiting the sale of prepared food that was put in place months after Crabby’s Corner had purchased the property on Lawton Street.
Shortly after, the town allowed the shop to resume sales, but only of shaved ice, while it researched the issue, but soon again made the business stop.
What happened next was months of discussions and meetings between the owners of Crabby’s Corner and town officials.
One major question continued to arise: Should a business selling shaved ice and ice cream be treated the same as a restaurant?
The Town Council doesn’t seem to think so.
Earlier this month it approved amending the zoning law to allow for the sale of frozen goods, such as scoopable ice cream and shaved ice, at retail businesses.
At least 80 percent of the business space must be for retail. Since Crabby’s Corner operates out of Mameem & Maudie, a retail shop, they have been allowed to start serving once again.
Chris Johnston, co-owner of Crabby’s Corner, said Wednesday that the shop has started selling shaved ice. He said scoopable ice cream should be added soon.
“A thanks goes out to the town mayor and council,” Johnston said. “They all pulled together and got us back in the game.”
A grand reopening will be held for the shop when it gets warmer, Johnston joked.
Crabby’s Corner is at 7 Lawton St. It is open from noon to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
A Savannah area location also opened in October.
The Savannah shop is at 108 Shipyard Road, Suite L.
For more information, call 843-757-0786.
