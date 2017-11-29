Business

CNN to launch business channel in Switzerland during Davos

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 08:04 AM

GENEVA

CNN's business network is launching its first country-specific channel in Switzerland at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January, hoping to leverage a strong advertising market and diverse, rich and modern economy.

Executives behind CNNMoney Switzerland say the venture aims to fill a void in English-language business and economy news programming in the small Alpine country of about 8.2 million, nearly half of whom are estimated to speak English.

Initially the channel will offer 3 hours of live programming daily, plus themed programming.

Greg Beitchman, vice president of content sales and partnerships at CNN, says Switzerland is a good market due to the number of large corporates based there. He said: "It sits very much at the heart of global business."

