Norwegian train kills reindeer _ again

In this grab taken from video made available on Sunday, Nov. 26. 2017, a train passes by dead reindeer, near Mosjoen, North of Norway. A Norwegian reindeer herder says that freight trains have killed more than 100 of the animals on the tracks in three days. orstein Appfjell, a distraught reindeer herder in Helgeland county, said Sunday that the worst incident happened Saturday when 65 animals were mown down. John Erling Utsi, NTB scanpix via AP)