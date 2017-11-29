Business

Wildlife program awards $55k to connect youth to outdoors

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 04:49 AM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

RICHMOND, Va.

The Virginia Wildlife Grant Program has awarded more than $55,000 to fund 27 projects to connect youth to the outdoors.

Projects include fishing, archery, wildlife viewing, boating, shooting sports, hunting and trapping.

The program began in 2014 and provides a funding source to nonprofits, schools and government agencies. Over the last four years, the program has funded 128 projects.

The Wildlife Foundation of Virginia contributed $5,000 to the grant program this year. Executive Director Jenny West said connecting children to Virginia's natural resources and outdoor sporting opportunities is one of the most impactful ways the organization can make a difference.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tips for picking the perfect Lowcountry Christmas tree

    Planning to get a live Christmas tree this year? Everyone has their own ideas about what the perfect tree is, but if you follow these tips from the owners of A&A Christmas Tree Farm you should be well on your way to choosing an amazing tree.

Tips for picking the perfect Lowcountry Christmas tree

Tips for picking the perfect Lowcountry Christmas tree 0:40

Tips for picking the perfect Lowcountry Christmas tree
In the mood for Italian? There is a new restaurant in Bluffton 0:37

In the mood for Italian? There is a new restaurant in Bluffton
Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse. 0:52

Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse.

View More Video