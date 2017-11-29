Business

Fire reported at natural gas power plant

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 02:05 AM

MIDDLETOWN, Conn.

Firefighters have responded to a blaze at a Connecticut power plant.

Officials say the firefighters were called to the Kleen Energy plant in Middletown around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

WTNH-TV reports the fire did not cause any injuries, and crews are staying at the scene to check for hot spots.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

The natural gas plant had a deadly explosion while it was still in construction in 2010. Six people were killed and close to 60 others were injured.

Authorities said the explosion was sparked while crews used natural gas to clean out pipes.

