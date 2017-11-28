Business

Judge rules in favor of Trump over fate of consumer watchdog

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 05:11 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

WASHINGTON

A federal judge has ruled in favor of President Trump in his effort to appoint the acting head of nation's top financial watchdog agency, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

In a ruling from the bench Tuesday afternoon, Judge Timothy Kelly declined to stop on an emergency basis the president from putting in place Mick Mulvaney, currently the White House's budget director. In doing so, Kelly ruled against Leandra English, the CFPB's deputy director. English had requested an emergency restraining order to stop Mulvaney from becoming the acting director of the bureau.

The leadership of the bureau had been thrown into chaos over the weekend after its permanent director, Richard Cordray, resigned and appointed English as his successor. Both Mulvaney and English claimed to be the rightful acting director.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tips for picking the perfect Lowcountry Christmas tree

    Planning to get a live Christmas tree this year? Everyone has their own ideas about what the perfect tree is, but if you follow these tips from the owners of A&A Christmas Tree Farm you should be well on your way to choosing an amazing tree.

Tips for picking the perfect Lowcountry Christmas tree

Tips for picking the perfect Lowcountry Christmas tree 0:40

Tips for picking the perfect Lowcountry Christmas tree
In the mood for Italian? There is a new restaurant in Bluffton 0:37

In the mood for Italian? There is a new restaurant in Bluffton
Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse. 0:52

Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse.

View More Video