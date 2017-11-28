You asked: Here is when construction will finally be done at the former Pineland Station

The walls are going up on the outparcels at Sea Turtle Marketplace and the end is in sight, Tommy Smith, president of Sandcastle Constructors, a contractor for Sea Turtle Marketplace.
Work should be completed on two outparcel buildings by the end of January, Smith said. He said the tenants will then take control to complete their own work on the spaces.
Fiamme Italian Kitchen, Another Broken Egg, Jersey Mikes and Nail Talk & Polished Spa are planned for the outparcels.
A timeline for when the businesses will open at the site is still unknown.
A junior anchor store, next to the newly opened Petsmart and West Marine, has been completed, Smith said.
The store remains empty at this time. Kitchen & Company has been announced for the location.
Denbeigh Marchant, leasing associate for Wheeler Real Estate Company, said Tuesday he was unable to discuss proposed tenants for the location. Wheeler Real Estate Company is the developer for the project.
Construction of the building has been held up as completion of Sea Turtle Market has had several bumps in the road in recent years.
