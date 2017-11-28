Business

Mount Pleasant board approves Foxconn deal

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 06:40 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis.

The Mount Pleasant village board has unanimously approved a historic agreement with Foxconn, the Taiwanese company building a huge flat screen manufacturing campus in the community.

The agreement provides $764 million in local incentives for Foxconn which is building a complex that could eventually employ 13,000 people. The factory campus is expected to have at least $1.4 billion in taxable value by 2023. The Journal Sentinel reports local officials say that will generate enough money to pay off the village and county expenses related to the project.

Foxconn will provide Mount Pleasant with $60 million up front to begin buying land at the factory site. Construction of the 25 million-square-foot manufacturing complex on 1,200 acres in Racine County is expected to begin next year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tips for picking the perfect Lowcountry Christmas tree

    Planning to get a live Christmas tree this year? Everyone has their own ideas about what the perfect tree is, but if you follow these tips from the owners of A&A Christmas Tree Farm you should be well on your way to choosing an amazing tree.

Tips for picking the perfect Lowcountry Christmas tree

Tips for picking the perfect Lowcountry Christmas tree 0:40

Tips for picking the perfect Lowcountry Christmas tree
In the mood for Italian? There is a new restaurant in Bluffton 0:37

In the mood for Italian? There is a new restaurant in Bluffton
Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse. 0:52

Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse.

View More Video