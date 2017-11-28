Hyundai workers halt SUV production after talks collapse

FILE - In this July 13, 2012, file photo, assembly lines sit idle at the Hyundai Motor factory in Ulsan, South Korea. Hyundai Motor Co. union spokesman Hong Jae-gwan said Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, that about 1,950 workers, or 4 percent of its union members, stopped work Monday at a plant in Ulsan, 380 kilometers

236 miles) southeast of Seoul. He said there was no plan to expand the partial strike into a full-blown one.