FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, file photo, an American flag hangs on the front of the New York Stock Exchange. U.S. stock indexes edged higher in early trading Monday, Nov. 27, as traders returned from the Thanksgiving holiday. Banks and retailers were among the big gainers. Energy stocks lagged the most as crude oil prices headed lower. Several companies were also moving on deal news.
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, file photo, an American flag hangs on the front of the New York Stock Exchange. U.S. stock indexes edged higher in early trading Monday, Nov. 27, as traders returned from the Thanksgiving holiday. Banks and retailers were among the big gainers. Energy stocks lagged the most as crude oil prices headed lower. Several companies were also moving on deal news. Peter Morgan, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, file photo, an American flag hangs on the front of the New York Stock Exchange. U.S. stock indexes edged higher in early trading Monday, Nov. 27, as traders returned from the Thanksgiving holiday. Banks and retailers were among the big gainers. Energy stocks lagged the most as crude oil prices headed lower. Several companies were also moving on deal news. Peter Morgan, File AP Photo

Business

Asian shares mostly lower after sluggish Wall Street session

AP Business Writer

November 27, 2017 10:58 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

TOKYO

Asian shares were mostly lower Tuesday following a sluggish post-Thanksgiving trading sessionon Wall Street.

KEEPING SCORE: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.1 percent to 22,461.10. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost less than 0.1 percent to 5,986.80. South Korea's Kospi added 0.2 percent to 2,513.45. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.7 percent to 29,485.42, while the Shanghai Composite dipped 0.4 percent to 3,308.55. Shares in Southeast Asia were mixed.

WALL STREET: The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 1 point to 2,601.42. The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 0.1 percent to 23,580.78, while the Nasdaq composite fell 0.2 percent to 6,878.52. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks lost 0.4 percent to 1,513.31. More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange.

NORTH KOREA WORRIES: Reports that Pyongyang may be readying another missile launch also weighed on investor sentiments in the region. The Japanese wire service Kyodo reported, citing a government source, that Japan was on alert after catching radio signals suggesting North Korea might be preparing for a ballistic missile launch.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

FEDERAL RESERVE: Investors also will have their eye on departing U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's remarks before Congress and a possible vote in the Senate on its version of a U.S. tax overhaul bill.

THE QUOTE: "A combination of a lift in risk-sentiment and the lack of prominent leads in the day ahead may provide little impetus for Asian markets to exhibit a strong recovery, though moves certainly remain to be seen," says Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG in Singapore.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude dropped 36 cents to $57.75 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell 84 cents to settle at $58.11 per barrel on Monday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, declined 21 cents to $63.17.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 111.17 Japanese yen from 111.11 yen. The euro strengthened to $1.1902 from $1.1897.

___

AP Business Writer Alex Veiga contributed to this report.

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Her work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/yuri%20kageyama

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tips for picking the perfect Lowcountry Christmas tree

    Planning to get a live Christmas tree this year? Everyone has their own ideas about what the perfect tree is, but if you follow these tips from the owners of A&A Christmas Tree Farm you should be well on your way to choosing an amazing tree.

Tips for picking the perfect Lowcountry Christmas tree

Tips for picking the perfect Lowcountry Christmas tree 0:40

Tips for picking the perfect Lowcountry Christmas tree
In the mood for Italian? There is a new restaurant in Bluffton 0:37

In the mood for Italian? There is a new restaurant in Bluffton
Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse. 0:52

Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse.

View More Video