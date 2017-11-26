Business

Medical school seeks subjects for Alzheimer's study

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 12:37 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

OMAHA, Neb.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center is seeking subjects for an Alzheimer's disease study.

The study will be headed by Dr. Daniel Murman, a professor in the medical school's Department of Neurological Sciences.

Murman says he's looking for adults between the ages of 60 and 75 who are at increased risk of developing Alzheimer's symptoms because of a genetic subtype. The trial involves medication designed to decrease a protein called beta amyloid in the brain, which is thought to be an important cause of the disease.

Additional information about participation in the clinical trial can be found at the school's clinical trial database .

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • In the mood for Italian? There is a new restaurant in Bluffton

    Nonna Lucia is a new Italian restaurant located at 5 Godfrey Place in Bluffton. Here is a first look inside.

In the mood for Italian? There is a new restaurant in Bluffton

In the mood for Italian? There is a new restaurant in Bluffton 0:37

In the mood for Italian? There is a new restaurant in Bluffton
Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse. 0:52

Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse.
Bluffton toy store has amazing vintage collection, including Star Wars, Transformers 0:41

Bluffton toy store has amazing vintage collection, including Star Wars, Transformers

View More Video