Trinity Health advances plans for new hospital in Minot

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 11:05 AM

MINOT, N.D.

A health care provider is moving forward with plans to build a $275 million medical complex in northern North Dakota.

The Minot Daily News reports that Trinity Health is working toward a guaranteed maximum price contract for the construction of a new hospital and medical park in Minot.

The company is talking with contractors and architects to refine plans in order to lower costs and meet state health codes.

Earlier this month, the Ward County Commission approved $380 million in health care revenue bonds to finance the project. Construction is estimated to cost $275 million, while furnishing costs are estimated at $100 million.

Trinity Health's plans call for a six-story hospital with about 200 beds, a 20-bed intensive care unit and an emergency trauma center with 27 treatment bays.

