Mississippi hospital moves to new campus

A hospital serving 11 Mississippi counties has moved its 79 inpatients to a brand-new campus.
Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi began the move at 5 a.m. Saturday, and was finished by 11:30 a.m. — 2½ hours ahead of schedule, said spokeswoman Ayoka Pond.
The 600,000-square-foot (55,700 square meter) new hospital has a larger emergency department, bigger rooms for patients and more advanced equipment than the old one down the street, The Oxford Eagle reported.
"We worked on flow, how to make the hospital more convenient for patients and families and more convenient for us," said CEO and administrator Bill Henning. "We also built this facility to serve outpatients better. We have 100,000 interactions a year with patients, but only 8,000 are admitted overnight.
"In some ways, this is an outpatient facility with beds attached to it because we have designed this facility for today and into the future," he continued. "People don't stay in the hospital as long as they used to" after inpatient procedures.
Saturday was chosen as moving day because the weekend after Thanksgiving is traditionally a slower time at the hospital, since many physician offices are closed for the holiday. Hospital administrators also needed a fall Saturday moving date with no SEC football — and Mississippi ended its season on Thanksgiving at Mississippi State.
Ole Miss bought the old hospital and plans to renovate it for future needs.
