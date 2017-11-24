Prison guards stand outside a courtroom during an appeal by Yevgeniy Nikulin from Russia who faces charges of hacking computers of American companies, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Prague, Czech Republic. Czech authorities arrested Nikulin in Prague in cooperation with the FBI in October last year. He is accused by U.S. prosecutors of penetrating computers at Silicon Valley firms including LinkedIn and Dropbox in 2012.
Prison guards stand outside a courtroom during an appeal by Yevgeniy Nikulin from Russia who faces charges of hacking computers of American companies, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Prague, Czech Republic. Czech authorities arrested Nikulin in Prague in cooperation with the FBI in October last year. He is accused by U.S. prosecutors of penetrating computers at Silicon Valley firms including LinkedIn and Dropbox in 2012. Petr David Josek AP Photo
Business

The Latest: Prague appeals court allows extradition to US

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 07:30 AM

PRAGUE

The Latest on the extradition hearing for an alleged Russian hacker (all times local):

1:25 p.m.

A Prague appeals court has upheld a lower court ruling that a Russian man who faces charges of hacking computers at American companies can be extradited to the United States.

Czech authorities arrested Yevgeniy Nikulin in Prague in cooperation with the FBI in October last year. He is accused by U.S. prosecutors of penetrating computers at Silicon Valley firms including LinkedIn and Dropbox in 2012.

Moscow also wants him extradited on a separate charge of internet theft in 2009.

Prague's Municipal Court ruled in May that both extradition requests meet the necessary legal conditions.

Nikulin appealed his extradition to both countries but later withdrew an appeal against his extradition to Russia.

Following Friday's ruling by Prague's High Court, the justice minister will have the final say.

___

8:30 a.m.

A Prague appeals court is due to rule on an appeal by a Russian man who faces charges of hacking computers at American companies against a lower court decision allowing his extradition to the United States.

Czech authorities arrested Yevgeniy Nikulin in Prague in cooperation with the FBI in October last year. He is accused by U.S. prosecutors of penetrating computers at Silicon Valley firms including LinkedIn and Dropbox in 2012.

Moscow also wants him extradited on a separate charge of internet theft in 2009.

Prague's Municipal Court ruled in May that both extradition requests meet the necessary legal conditions.

Nikulin appealed his extradition to both countries but later withdrew an appeal against extradition to Russia.

If Friday's ruling supports extradition to the U.S., the justice minister will have the final say.

