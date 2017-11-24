Colorful clouds sway over the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, before the sun rises, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.
Colorful clouds sway over the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, before the sun rises, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. Michael Probst AP Photo
Colorful clouds sway over the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, before the sun rises, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. Michael Probst AP Photo

Business

German business confidence rises amid optimism about future

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 04:14 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BERLIN

A closely watched survey shows German business confidence hit another record high in November, as firms' optimism about the future offset their slightly more pessimistic feelings about their current situation.

The Munich-based Ifo Institute said Friday its business climate indicator climbed to 117.5 points in November from 116.8 the previous month.

Businesses assessed their current situation as slightly worse, at 124.4 points from 124.8 the previous month, but their expectations for the next six months rose to 111.0 points from 109.2 in October.

The index is based upon about 7,000 survey responses from firms in manufacturing, construction, wholesaling and retailing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Germany's economy is expected to grow by as much as 2 percent this year amid record-high employment and rising real wages.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bluffton toy store has amazing vintage collection, including Star Wars, Transformers

    Frank 'n' Puffs Toys and Comics, a store that specializes in vintage toys located at 11 Buckingham Plantation Drive in Bluffton.

Bluffton toy store has amazing vintage collection, including Star Wars, Transformers

Bluffton toy store has amazing vintage collection, including Star Wars, Transformers 0:41

Bluffton toy store has amazing vintage collection, including Star Wars, Transformers
Here's where Hardeeville plans to build 9,500 homes 0:48

Here's where Hardeeville plans to build 9,500 homes
Wish you could smell these doughnuts? Now you can at this new Bluffton spot. 0:41

Wish you could smell these doughnuts? Now you can at this new Bluffton spot.

View More Video