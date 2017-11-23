Business

Eurozone economy heading for strongest quarter since 2011

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 04:49 AM



LONDON

A closely watched survey is indicating that the 19-country eurozone is set for its best quarterly performance since early 2011.

Financial information company IHS Markit says Thursday its purchasing managers' index — a broad gauge of business activity across the manufacturing and services sectors — rose to 57.5 in November from 56 the previous month. The index now stands at its highest level since April 2011.

Chris Williamson, the firm's chief business economist, says the index shows that "business is booming" and that the eurozone is heading for its best quarter since the start of 2011.

He says fourth-quarter growth could even come in at 0.8 percent, which would "round off the best year for a decade."

