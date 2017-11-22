Need a gift for that geek in the family? Try this new Bluffton toy and comic store

Since childhood, two Bluffton friends have been collecting toys such as Hot Wheels and Transformers — and now it is all for sale.
Frank Capuzello and Bryan Puffinburger opened Frank ‘n’ Puffs Toys and Comics earlier this month at 11 Buckingham Plantation Drive in Bluffton.
Thousands of toys, from the usual — G.I. Joes — to the unusual — Gilligan’s Island trading cards, fill every spare spot of space in a tiny room the duo have rented.
“So many people come in here and say ‘I remember this as a kid,’” Capuzello said Wednesday. “They say, ‘I have to have that. My mom sold that at a yard sale.’”
Never miss a local story.
While vintage toy lovers may truly appreciate the store, there is something for everyone, Puffinburger said.
“You can get stuff for the kids cheaply,” he said. “You can spend $10 and leave with a few things.”
The store has started small, with only Capuzello’s collection for sale at this time. Plans to expand the store will start early next year.
Capuzello said several walls will be knocked down so that Puffinburger’s collection can be added to the store.
There also is talk of adding vintage records to the stock.
The store also will buy toys, Puffinburger said.
“We are a nerd pawn shop,” he said. “A lot of stuff people may have that they think is junk is a treasure to us.”
The store is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments