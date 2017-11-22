Business

EU: states must focus on making economic growth benefit all

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 06:10 AM

BRUSSELS

The European Union's executive says the bloc should in 2018 focus on ensuring that strong economic growth benefits all parts of society through policies targeting jobs growth, investment and reforms.

In its look-ahead to the coming year's policy priorities, the European Commission said Wednesday that while the economy is growing nicely, wages are rising slowly and some states continue to struggle with high debt.

The Commission, which polices states' public finances, said Italy's debts are a concern and that France is moving too slowly in reducing its deficits.

Pierre Moscovici, the commissioner in charge of economic affairs, said "countries should use this opportunity to further strengthen their public finances, also in structural terms, while those with fiscal space should use it to support investment for the benefit of their citizens."

