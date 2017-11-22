Business

2 Carnival ships to swap Galveston, New Orleans home ports

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 04:53 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

NEW ORLEANS

Carnival Cruise Line plans to swap ships between Galveston and New Orleans to increase both ports' capacity for short-term cruises starting in 2019.

The Miami-based company says the 3,646-passenger Carnival Dream will move from New Orleans to Galveston, increasing the Texas port's capacity for 4- and 5-day cruises by 22 percent.

At the same time, the 2,974-passenger Carnival Valor will move from Galveston to New Orleans. The cruise line said in a news release last week that will increase New Orleans' short-term cruise capacity by 10 percent.

Both changes are scheduled in May 2019. Carnival says it expects three ships homeported at Galveston to carry 645,000 passengers a year, with two at New Orleans carrying nearly 400,000 passengers a year.

