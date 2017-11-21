Business

EU slaps sanctions on top official in Ukraine's Sevastopol

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 04:34 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

BRUSSELS

The European Union has slapped a travel ban and asset freeze on the top official in the city of Sevastopol, which Russia annexed along with Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

The EU said Tuesday that Dmitry Vladimirovich Ovsyannikov was added to a list of those accused of "actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine."

Ovsyannikov was appointed governor of Sevastopol, home to Russia's Black Sea fleet, by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2016.

The EU says "he has worked for further integration of the illegally annexed Crimean Peninsula into the Russian Federation."

It says that 150 people and 38 "entities" — often companies or organizations — are now subject to these EU sanctions, which will remain in place until at least March 15.

