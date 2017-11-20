Business

Ecuador president: Manafort pitched deal for China investors

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 09:40 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

QUITO, Ecuador

Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno said Monday that he met with President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman this year together with a group of Chinese businessmen interested in acquiring a stake in the nation's power company.

In a statement, Moreno said the meeting in Quito involved Paul Manafort and representatives of an unidentified Chinese company who proposed to privatize the state-owned National Electric Corp. He said the proposal was rejected because it would have violated Ecuador's constitution.

Moreno, who didn't say if any other issues were discussed, broke his silence about the May meeting with Manafort after being criticized by former President Rafael Correa.

"It's very worrying that there should be a meeting with types like Manafort and that it should be kept hidden from the Ecuadorean people," Correa said in an interview Saturday with The Associated Press.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Manafort was recently indicted in the U.S. on money laundering charges and other counts tied to his work for Ukraine's pro-Russian ruling party. According to court documents in the case, Manafort visited Ecuador using a phone registered under a false name and traveled on one of three U.S. passports he possesses before going to Mexico and China weeks later.

Manafort wasn't under indictment at the time of his visit to Ecuador, and Moreno said the meeting with the former Trump adviser was one of many contacts he had as president-elect to court new economic and political partnerships.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season

    Beaufort will again have free holiday parking downtown from Thanksgiving to New Years Day, but there are a few changes you'll need to know about.

Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season

Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season 0:37

Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season
Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party 1:10

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party
See why Hilton Head locals love BOGO magazine, page-by-page 0:32

See why Hilton Head locals love BOGO magazine, page-by-page

View More Video