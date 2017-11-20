Business

2 men accused of offering bribes to Uganda, Chad officials

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 07:55 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

NEW YORK

Two representatives of a Chinese energy conglomerate have been charged in New York with offering millions of dollars in bribes to the president of Chad and the Ugandan foreign minister to generate business.

Dr. Chi Ping Patrick Ho and Cheikh Gadio are accused of violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, among other charges. They were detained after initial appearances in Manhattan federal court. The weekend arrests were announced Monday.

Gadio's lawyer says he's surprised by the charges. The other man's attorney hasn't commented.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim says the men are charged with conspiring to bribe the African government officials after wiring almost a million dollars through New York's banking system. He says Ho's Ugandan scheme was created at the United Nations in New York when Uganda's current foreign minister served as president of the U.N. General Assembly.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season

    Beaufort will again have free holiday parking downtown from Thanksgiving to New Years Day, but there are a few changes you'll need to know about.

Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season

Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season 0:37

Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season
Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party 1:10

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party
See why Hilton Head locals love BOGO magazine, page-by-page 0:32

See why Hilton Head locals love BOGO magazine, page-by-page

View More Video