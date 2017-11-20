Business

Mexico: Robbery may be motive in slaying of TV executive

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 07:40 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

MEXICO CITY

Mexican authorities said Monday that the principal line of investigation in the murder of a top executive from Mexican media conglomerate Grupo Televisa is robbery.

Mexico state prosecutor Alejandro Gomez Sanchez also said that a bodyguard for the slain Adolfo Lagos who witnessed the attack told investigators he believed one of the attackers was wounded.

Lagos, who headed Televisa's phone and internet arm Izzi, was shot to death Sunday while bicycling near the famed Teotihuacan pyramids outside Mexico City.

The media giant expressed its condolences for the family of Lagos.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The state prosecutors' office had said in a statement Sunday that Lagos was wounded by a gunshot while riding his bike and died later at a nearby hospital.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said via Twitter that the federal Attorney General's Office would participate in the investigation.

In the Gulf coast state of Veracruz, armed men killed a mayor-elect Monday. The state prosecutor's office said in a statement that it was investigating possible links to a fuel theft ring, but also to local police.

Merida Mar Dominguez, director of the New Alliance party in Veracruz, said some 30 armed men arrived in SUVs, dragged Santana Cruz Bahena from his home in broad daylight and executed him in front of his family.

Cruz Bahena served as mayor of Hidalgotitlan in eastern Veracruz from 2010 to 2013 as a member of the Revolutionary Institutional Party. He was elected in June as a candidate for New Alliance and was scheduled to take office Jan. 1.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season

    Beaufort will again have free holiday parking downtown from Thanksgiving to New Years Day, but there are a few changes you'll need to know about.

Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season

Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season 0:37

Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season
Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party 1:10

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party
See why Hilton Head locals love BOGO magazine, page-by-page 0:32

See why Hilton Head locals love BOGO magazine, page-by-page

View More Video