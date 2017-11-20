Vijay Mallya arrives for a case management hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Mallya, the United Breweries Group chairman and co-owner of the Force India F1 team is wanted in India to face fraud allegations. He was arrested in April by the Metropolitan Police's extradition unit on behalf of authorities in India.
Vijay Mallya arrives for a case management hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Mallya, the United Breweries Group chairman and co-owner of the Force India F1 team is wanted in India to face fraud allegations. He was arrested in April by the Metropolitan Police's extradition unit on behalf of authorities in India. Kirsty Wigglesworth AP Photo
Business

Indian tycoon says allegations against him are baseless

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 07:44 AM

LONDON

Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya has insisted that money laundering allegations against him are "baseless and fabricated."

He spoke Monday while leaving a London courthouse after the latest stage of his fight to avoid extradition to his homeland.

The ex-chairman of United Spirits has repeatedly expressed his innocence, and did so again Monday. As reporters crowded around him he said: "Come to court and you'll hear it all."

Known for his flashy lifestyle and lavish parties attended by Bollywood stars, he once held investments in a liquor company, an airline, a Formula One team and an Indian Premier League cricket club.

When asked why he didn't return home to fight the charges, the 61-year-old Mallya said "that's none of your business."

The extradition hearing is due to start on Dec 4.

