Business

Private consultant finds body of man missing in Indiana lake

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 06:13 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

VALPARAISO, Ind.

Authorities say a private consulting firm has found the body of a 20-year-old man whose canoe capsized last month in a northern Indiana lake.

Indiana Conservation Officers say they were contacted Sunday by Crossman Consulting, which reported finding the body of Keegan Whaling in the north end of Long Lake. Officers assisted with the recovery of Whaling's body from the water, which had heavy weeds.

Duluth, Minnesota, resident Tom Crossmon was earlier cleared to search Long Lake after earlier search efforts failed. His help was sought by Whaling's family.

The Valparaiso man and a friend were reportedly canoeing Oct. 29 on Long Lake when their vessel capsized. Whaling never made it back to the 48-acre lake's shore. Officials say they weren't wearing life jackets. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season

    Beaufort will again have free holiday parking downtown from Thanksgiving to New Years Day, but there are a few changes you'll need to know about.

Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season

Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season 0:37

Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season
Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party 1:10

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party
See why Hilton Head locals love BOGO magazine, page-by-page 0:32

See why Hilton Head locals love BOGO magazine, page-by-page

View More Video