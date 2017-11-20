Philippines' Duterte offers China 3rd telecom carrier slot

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2017 file photo, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, left, gestures to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte as they prepare for their bilateral meeting following a welcome ceremony at Malacanang Palace grounds in Manila, Philippines. President Duterte has offered to China an opportunity to operate a new, third telecommunications carrier in the country, his spokesman said Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. The move is aimed at breaking a telecoms duopoly in a country that is said to have the slowest internet speed in the Asia Pacific. It is unclear if China or any Chinese companies would be keen to take Duterte up on his offer. Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Duterte made the offer to Chinese Premier Li during their bilateral meeting in Manila last week. Bullit Marquez, File AP Photo