MBTA to propose $723M overhaul of fare system

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017

BOSTON

MBTA riders may soon bid farewell to their CharlieCards.

The fiscal control board that oversees the Boston-area transit agency is expected Monday to approve a 13-year, $723 million contract to develop and operate a revamped fare collection system.

The new system will be designed to allow passengers to board trolleys, trains and buses with a single tap of a credit card or smartphone.

Officials hope the system, anticipated to go on line in 2020, will speed up the boarding process, cut down on fare evasion and eventually lower costs for the MBTA.

The project also calls for new fare gates and fare vending machines at stations.

The proposed contractor, Cubic Corp. and the John Laing Group, has experience with other transit systems including in London, Sydney, Chicago and San Francisco.

