GOP's Sasse likes tax bill, but won't call it key to 2018

FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017 file photo, Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., speaks during a legislative summit featuring Nebraska's elected Congressional and House officials, in Ashland, Neb. Sasse says Republican leaders are overstating how much passing tax-cut legislation can protect their party in next year's elections. The Nebraska Republican, who addressed an evangelical conservative group Saturday night, Nov. 18, 2017, told reporters after his speech that he likes the tax bill moving in the Senate. Nati Harnik, File AP Photo