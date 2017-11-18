Business

Amtrak train hits car stuck on tracks, no one injured

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 10:36 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

EAST KINGSTON, N.H.

Fire officials in East Kingston say no one was hurt when an Amtrak train hit a car that was stuck on the train tracks.

Firefighters responded to the collision around 5 p.m. Saturday. Officials say the car's driver mistakenly turned onto the train tracks and then left her vehicle to get help when it became stuck.

The driver says she isn't from the area and was using a GPS system. She followed it onto the train tracks.

Amtrak officials say the Amtrak Downeaster train was traveling from Portland, Maine, to Boston. There were 56 passengers aboard the train.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Fire Chief Ed Warren says he's "extremely grateful that nobody was hurt."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season

    Beaufort will again have free holiday parking downtown from Thanksgiving to New Years Day, but there are a few changes you'll need to know about.

Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season

Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season 0:37

Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season
Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party 1:10

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party
See why Hilton Head locals love BOGO magazine, page-by-page 0:32

See why Hilton Head locals love BOGO magazine, page-by-page

View More Video