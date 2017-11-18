Unions: Power plant contractors violating Navajo labor laws

FILE - This April, 2006 file photo shows the Four Corners Power Plant in Waterflow, N.M., near the San Juan River in northwestern New Mexico. Unions that represent Navajo workers say contractors at a northwestern New Mexico power plant are violating tribal labor laws. The tribe enacted the Navajo Preference in Employment Act in 1985, requiring the hiring of qualified Navajos over other applicants, to keep Navajos working on the reservation where jobs are scarce. Susan Montoya Bryan, File AP Photo