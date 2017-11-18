Business

Members of the Senate Ethics Committee

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 03:38 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 5 MINUTES AGO

WASHINGTON

Members of the Senate Ethics Committee, who face the prospect of investigating their peers:

REPUBLICANS

JOHNNY ISAKSON, R-Ga., chairman

Isakson, 72, who is in his third term, is the only chairman of two Senate committees. He leads the Committee on Veterans' Affairs, where he has pushed for legislation designed to give veterans more options in accessing care and reduce the time it takes for the Department of Veterans Affairs to handle appeals from veterans unhappy with their disability payouts. He missed several weeks early in 2017 after undergoing two back surgeries, two years after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, a degenerative neurological condition.

PAT ROBERTS, R-Kan.

Roberts, 81, is serving his fourth term. He had a surprisingly tough re-election campaign in 2014 in both the primary and general election. He chairs the Senate Agriculture Committee, which is focused on writing a new farm bill.

JIM RISCH, R-Idaho

Risch, 74, a lawyer who has taught criminal law at Boise State University, is serving his second term. He succeeded Sen. Larry Craig, who ran afoul of ethics charges in 2008. Risch is also chairman of the Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship.

DEMOCRATS

CHRIS COONS, D-Del., ranking member

Coons, 54, earned a master's degree in ethics from Yale Divinity School. He worked as a lawyer and as a county executive before winning election to the Senate.

BRIAN SCHATZ, D-Hawaii

Schatz, 45, was a legislator and the CEO of Helping Hands Hawaii before being elected as lieutenant governor. He is serving his second term in the Senate.

JEANNE SHAHEEN, D-N.H.

Shaheen, 70, is serving her second term in the Senate. She served three terms as governor of New Hampshire and also has worked as the director of Harvard University's Institute of Politics at the Kennedy School of Government.

