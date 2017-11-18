AP sources: Trump Tower meeting in 2016 draws more scrutiny

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, Ike Kaveladze, right, who was among those at a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with President Donald Trump's son, leaves the Capitol after being interviewed by the House Intelligence Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Two Russian-American's, lobbyist Rinat Akhmetshin and Kaveladze, met in June 2017 over coffee in Moscow where they discussed a meeting they had participated in a year before: a gathering at Trump Tower with President Donald Trump’s son, his son-in-law and his then-campaign chairman. The Moscow meeting, which has not been previously disclosed, is now under scrutiny by investigators who want to know why the two men met in the first place and whether there was some effort to get their stories straight about the Trump Tower meeting just weeks before it would become public, The Associated Press has learned. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo