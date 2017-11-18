Business

Worker crushed to death by steel rack, cables at plant

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 03:02 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

BARTOW, Fla.

Authorities say a worker was crushed to death by a steel rack and cables at a Florida plant.

The Ledger reports that 26-year-old Jose Guadalupe Bustos was pinned beneath 12 tons of metal Nov. 10 at the Metromont Corp. plant in Bartow, which specializes in making precast concrete structures.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says Bustos had been operating a ceiling crane by a handheld remote when a hook caught a steel cable coil, tilting over the rack.

Another worker, Loie Brakefield, was hospitalized with internal injuries.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jerome Batcher, a general manager for the South Carolina-based Metromont Corp., told deputies none of the plant's surveillance cameras captured the accident.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season

    Beaufort will again have free holiday parking downtown from Thanksgiving to New Years Day, but there are a few changes you'll need to know about.

Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season

Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season 0:37

Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season
Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party 1:10

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party
See why Hilton Head locals love BOGO magazine, page-by-page 0:32

See why Hilton Head locals love BOGO magazine, page-by-page

View More Video