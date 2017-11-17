EU leaders warn broadening of Brexit talks could be in doubt

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party

More than 300 people camped out overnight for the Monday morning sales opening of Latitude Margaritaville Daytona Beach. The second of the Jimmy Buffett-themed retirement communities -- Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head -- will be in Hardeeville just up the road from Sun City. It is expected to open for sales in early 2018.