Plan to improve lobstering data collection faces hearings

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 12:12 AM

ELLSWORTH, Maine

Interstate fishing regulators are holding a series of hearings on the East Coast about a plan to improve data collection in the lobster fishery.

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is holding the hearings in January. The commission says it wants to improve harvest reporting and biological data collection to better inform fishing regulations.

The hearings and potential rule changes also apply to the Jonah crab fishery. Changes could include use of new reporting technology.

The hearings are scheduled for Jan. 8 in Wall Township, New Jersey; Jan. 9 in East Setauket, New York; Jan. 10 in Scarborough, Maine; Jan. 11 in Ellsworth, Maine; Jan. 16 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Jan. 17 in Narragansett, Rhode Island; Jan. 18 in Old Lyme, Connecticut; and January 19 in Hyannis, Massachusetts.

