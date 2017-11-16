Business

AAA: More than 1.6M from Michigan plan Thanksgiving travel

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 06:12 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

DEARBORN, Mich.

AAA projects that more than 1.6 million people from Michigan will travel this month for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The auto club released its annual forecast on Thursday for people traveling 50 miles (80 kilometers) or more, saying that's up 3.5 percent from last year. AAA says it would be the eighth consecutive year of growth for Thanksgiving travel in Michigan.

Nearly 90 percent of travelers plan to go by personal vehicle. Those motorists are expected to see higher gas prices than last year, since Michigan's current average of $2.70 is 67 cents higher than last year's average. Most others will travel by air or train.

AAA's projections are based on economic forecasting by research firm IHS Markit. The Thanksgiving holiday travel period is defined as Nov. 22 through Nov. 26.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • See why Hilton Head locals love BOGO magazine, page-by-page

    The 'Buy One, Get One' restaurant offer magazine was distributed in Wednesday's paper.

See why Hilton Head locals love BOGO magazine, page-by-page

See why Hilton Head locals love BOGO magazine, page-by-page 0:32

See why Hilton Head locals love BOGO magazine, page-by-page
Health care provider will consolidate Bluffton facilities to one location 0:29

Health care provider will consolidate Bluffton facilities to one location
Love burgers? Learn how to make this award-winning burger from Charbar Co on Hilton Head 1:22

Love burgers? Learn how to make this award-winning burger from Charbar Co on Hilton Head

View More Video