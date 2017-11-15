See why Hilton Head locals love BOGO magazine, page-by-page

We asked Kimberly Morris of Wyndham Vacation Rentals Hilton Head Island, and Dru Brown of The Vacation Company -- two property management companies on Hilton Head Island -- what the top five places of origin are for the part-time winter residents called snowbirds. Here's what they told us.
The 11th Street Dockside building has been empty since it was damaged in a fire, but it was recently purchased by a Hilton Head Island restaurant group who plans to put in a family seafood restaurant. Check out this look inside of the building before the renovations begin.
LA Castle Studios and PureFlix.com released a trailer for the new soap opera based on Hilton Head Island that has a Christian theme. Watch this full trailer to see the stars. The show will air on PureFlix.com - a family friendly and Christian-based on-line streaming service.
The Luxury 40, by Hummingbird TINY Housing, was on display on Saturday at the Tiny House Show on Hilton Head Island. The home is is 8.5-feet wide by 40-feet long, but it packs a lot into it's 306-square-feet. Here are just a few of its features.
Andy Hall, Director of ESPN Communications, has announced that anchors of ESPN's SportsCenter will be broadcasting from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island in the early morning hours on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 for Veteran's Day .