Correction: Nuclear Safety-Nebraska story

In a story Nov. 15 about a hydrogen leak at Cooper nuclear power plant in southeastern Nebraska, The Associated Press reported erroneously that the leak was in a turbine. The leak was in a main turbine generator.
A corrected version of the story is below:
Workers repair hydrogen leak at Cooper Nuclear power plant
A coolant leak in one of Cooper nuclear power plant's main turbine generators has been repaired
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A coolant leak in one of Cooper nuclear power plant's turbine generators in southeast Nebraska has been repaired.
Nebraska Public Power District spokesman Mark Becker said the hydrogen leak was repaired before 6 p.m. Tuesday. The leak was discovered earlier that day by maintenance workers.
The utility says the leak didn't represent a safety threat, and it wasn't in the power plant's nuclear systems. The hydrogen is used to help cool a main turbine generator.
The plant near Brownville, Nebraska, continued operating after the leak was found Tuesday morning.
The utility notified regulators about the problem, and issued what the Nuclear Regulatory Commission calls a notice of unusual event.
