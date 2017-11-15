Business

No action taken on 'fun' events at distilleries, breweries

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 1:45 AM

JUNEAU, Alaska

Alaska's alcohol control board at its latest meeting did not take action on what qualifies as entertainment at a brewery or distillery, but it did vote to advance a proposal that would change the way the businesses serve cocktails.

The Juneau Empire reports that the board on Monday voted to open public comment on a proposal that would ban employees from mixing cocktails.

The proposal would still allow distilleries and breweries to serve mixers, but customers would have to mix the drinks themselves.

As for hosting events at the businesses, the board was expected to take some action after Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office Director Erika McConnell sent out a memo calling for clarification. The memo stated that the businesses have events despite state law banning them from hosting various entertainments.

