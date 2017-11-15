Business

Stockbroker admits stealing nearly $400,000 from customers

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 12:11 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

An upstate New York stockbroker has pleaded guilty to fraud in a scheme to steal nearly $400,000 from his customers.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 47-year-old Mark Gillis was co-owner of Hudson Valley Capital Management with offices in Saranac Lake and Croton-on-Hudson. Prosecutors say Gillis admitted he bought shares of a stock in 2012 and transferred them to three customers at an improper 280 percent markup, resulting in $380,000 in illegal gains.

Prosecutors say he overcharged customers to cover a $400,000 loss from trading securities for his own benefit.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 2. Gillis faces up to 25 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He'll also have to forfeit $380,000 to the government to cover the investors' losses.

