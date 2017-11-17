Business

Correction: Nuclear Safety-Nebraska story

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 03:16 PM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

OMAHA, Neb.

In a story Nov. 14 about a hydrogen leak at Cooper nuclear power plant in southeastern Nebraska, The Associated Press reported erroneously that the leak was in a turbine. The leak was in a main turbine generator

A corrected version of the story is below:

Workers find hydrogen leak at Cooper Nuclear power plant

Workers are repairing a hydrogen leak at Cooper Nuclear power plant in southeast Nebraska after the problem was discovered in one of the turbine generators during maintenance

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Workers are repairing a hydrogen leak at Cooper nuclear power plant in southeast Nebraska after the problem was discovered in a main turbine generator during maintenance.

Nebraska Public Power District spokesman Mark Becker says the small hydrogen leak isn't in the power plant's nuclear systems, and it doesn't represent a safety threat.

The plant near Brownville, Nebraska, continued operating after the leak was found Tuesday morning.

Becker said the utility is working to repair the leak by the end of Tuesday. The hydrogen is used to help cool the turbine generator.

The utility notified regulators about the problem, and issued what the Nuclear Regulatory Commission calls a notice of unusual event.

NRC spokesman Joey Leford said the agency's inspectors are monitoring the repairs.

