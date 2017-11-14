In this Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, photo, a worker helps assemble a Ford truck at the Ford Kentucky Truck Plant, in Louisville, Ky. On Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, the Labor Department reports on U.S. producer price inflation in October.
In this Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, photo, a worker helps assemble a Ford truck at the Ford Kentucky Truck Plant, in Louisville, Ky. On Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, the Labor Department reports on U.S. producer price inflation in October. Timothy D. Easley AP Photo
In this Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, photo, a worker helps assemble a Ford truck at the Ford Kentucky Truck Plant, in Louisville, Ky. On Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, the Labor Department reports on U.S. producer price inflation in October. Timothy D. Easley AP Photo

Business

US producer prices rise 0.4 in October on higher food prices

AP Economics Writer

November 14, 2017 8:56 AM

WASHINGTON

Prices at the wholesale level climbed 0.4 percent in October and 2.8 percent over the past year, biggest annual jump in more than five years and a sign that an improving economy may finally be reviving inflationary pressures.

The Labor Department says last month's increase in the producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach the consumer, matched the 0.4 percent rise in September. The uptick from October 2016 was the biggest since February 2012. The 12-month increase was driven by a 7.6 percent jump in energy prices.

But energy prices were unchanged from September to October. Food prices rose 0.5 percent in October, most since June. Excluding the volatile food and energy sectors, wholesale prices rose 0.3 in October from September.

Producer prices rose faster than economists had expected in October. Since the Great Recession, inflation has come in consistently below the Federal Reserve's 2 percent annual target. But many economists expect price pressures to rise as the economy improves. Economic growth has come in at or better than a healthy 3 percent annual rate in each of the last two quarters; and unemployment has fallen to 4.1 percent, the lowest level in almost 17 years.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Health care provider will consolidate Bluffton facilities to one location

    Paul Hinchey, president of Savannah-based St. Joseph’s/Candler, announced on Monday that the health care provider will consolidate all of its Bluffton-based medical facilities into one location - a 40,000 square-foot facility that will $22 million in Buckwalter Place.

Health care provider will consolidate Bluffton facilities to one location

Health care provider will consolidate Bluffton facilities to one location 0:29

Health care provider will consolidate Bluffton facilities to one location
Want to jazz up your burger? Here's the recipe from Hilton Head's Charbar Co. 0:44

Want to jazz up your burger? Here's the recipe from Hilton Head's Charbar Co.
Planning a Beaufort vacation (or staycation)? Check out these new modern rooms at The Beaufort Inn 0:50

Planning a Beaufort vacation (or staycation)? Check out these new modern rooms at The Beaufort Inn

View More Video