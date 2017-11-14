Suit claims ski resort falsely accused boy of stealing skis

A Bend woman and her son have filed a $129,000 lawsuit against the Mt. Bachelor ski area, claiming that staff falsely accused them of stealing a pair of rental skis.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the lawsuit filed last week by Melissa Gottlieb and her son claims that the family bought the rental skis through a used sports equipment store in January 2016 after the store bought the surplus equipment from the ski resort.
But in December 2016, the son asked a resort employee to wax his skis and the rental manager accused him of theft and told the boy he had to stay put until police arrived.
A spokesman for the resort didn't return a request seeking comment.
