Suit claims ski resort falsely accused boy of stealing skis

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 1:44 AM

PORTLAND, Ore.

A Bend woman and her son have filed a $129,000 lawsuit against the Mt. Bachelor ski area, claiming that staff falsely accused them of stealing a pair of rental skis.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the lawsuit filed last week by Melissa Gottlieb and her son claims that the family bought the rental skis through a used sports equipment store in January 2016 after the store bought the surplus equipment from the ski resort.

But in December 2016, the son asked a resort employee to wax his skis and the rental manager accused him of theft and told the boy he had to stay put until police arrived.

A spokesman for the resort didn't return a request seeking comment.

