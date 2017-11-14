NTSB to rule on cause of Amtrak crash that killed 2 workers

FILE - In this April 3 2016, file photo, Amtrak investigators inspect the deadly train crash in Chester, Pa. The Amtrak train struck a piece of construction equipment just south of Philadelphia causing a derailment. The National Transportation Safety Board is set to review the findings of an investigation into what caused a speeding Amtrak train to slam into a backhoe last year near Philadelphia, killing two maintenance workers. The board is meeting Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Washington to determine a probable cause of the deadly crash. The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File Michael Bryant