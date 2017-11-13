Bluffton leaders: $22M-medical campus just the start for Buckwalter Place vision

More Videos 0:44 Want to jazz up your burger? Here's the recipe from Hilton Head's Charbar Co. Pause 0:50 Planning a Beaufort vacation (or staycation)? Check out these new modern rooms at The Beaufort Inn 0:55 Hilton Head humidity put to good use in island distillery's vodka 0:39 Say hello to the first marsh tacky horse to be born on Daufuskie Island in decades 1:32 Meet Taste of the Season guest chef Matt Moore 0:21 Motorcyclist gets off bike, threatens driver on Boundary Street 0:29 Health care provider will consolidate Bluffton facilities to one location 0:22 Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom 0:31 Man behind 'The Matrix' & 'Die Hard' restored this famous Beaufort County plantation 0:56 Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Health care provider will consolidate Bluffton facilities to one location Paul Hinchey, president of Savannah-based St. Joseph’s/Candler, announced on Monday that the health care provider will consolidate all of its Bluffton-based medical facilities into one location - a 40,000 square-foot facility that will $22 million in Buckwalter Place. Paul Hinchey, president of Savannah-based St. Joseph’s/Candler, announced on Monday that the health care provider will consolidate all of its Bluffton-based medical facilities into one location - a 40,000 square-foot facility that will $22 million in Buckwalter Place. Lucas High Staff video

Paul Hinchey, president of Savannah-based St. Joseph’s/Candler, announced on Monday that the health care provider will consolidate all of its Bluffton-based medical facilities into one location - a 40,000 square-foot facility that will $22 million in Buckwalter Place. Lucas High Staff video